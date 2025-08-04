Boroughbridge care home launches community coffee morning

Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor care home in Boroughbridge have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their new community cafe.

Inspired by a recent Kings Trust campaign to bring people together, the aim of the community cafe is to support those in the community who may be isolated and lonely and wish to enjoy the company of others in a safe environment.

Taking place at the home on the first and third Friday from Friday, August 15 and then again Friday, September 5 from 2pm until 3.30pm, residents and guests from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home.

General Manager of the home, Sue Carter said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!"