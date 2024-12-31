Boroughbridge care home is celebrating the New Year in style
Boroughbridge Manor New Year’s Coffee Morning was in full swing with music, virtual fireworks and plenty of fizz. Residents enjoyed sparkling drinks and a selection of tasty treats prepared by our chefs, Karen and Robert.
General Manager, Sue Carter said: “Our residents love a get together and the days leading up to New Year’s Eve have to be the best reason to get together and talk about our favourite memories of the last year. We’re all really excited to see what 2025 has to offer us all.”
Robert, a resident at Boroughbridge Manor said: “It was lots of fun to join in the New Year’s fun. Especially seeing the staff crack out the fizz for us to enjoy”