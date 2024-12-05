Boroughbridge care home embraces Elf Day fun

The smallest Elf running the cake bake sale

Staff at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day (Wednesday December 4) in an effort to raise funds and awareness to help people living with dementia.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia. From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

On the day, residents and staff at Boroughbridge Manor were able to enjoy elf-themed games and held a wonderful cake bake sale paired with an afternoon of fun and games as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

Betty, a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Colleagues at Boroughbridge Manor embracing Elf Day fun

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Boroughbridge Manor is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen! We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s. That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved. We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

“For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do please give us a call and we’ll do all we can to help.”