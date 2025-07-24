Boroughbridge care home celebrates National Cowboy Day

Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor dusted off their cowboy hats and saddled up for a rootin’-tootin’ good time as they celebrated National Cowboy Day with a Wild West-themed extravaganza.

Led by General Manager Susan Carter, the home was transformed into a frontier-style ranch for the day, complete with decorations, props, country music, and a whole host of themed activities. Residents galloped into the fun with a hilarious round of horse racing on dressed-up space hoppers, bringing plenty of laughter and friendly competition.

The celebrations continued with Wild West games, toe-tapping country and western music, and a hearty American-themed menu served up by the home’s talented kitchen team.

Many residents shared fond memories of cowboy films and old Westerns, reminiscing about their favourite stars and stories from the silver screen. The day was filled with joy, laughter, and a strong sense of community spirit.

Residents and staff enjoying the wild west horse racing

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, said: “National Cowboy Day is a brilliant opportunity to bring a bit of fun and nostalgia to our residents. From the space hopper races to the themed meals and music, it’s been a fantastic day full of energy and smiles. We love creating these special moments.”

Resident Edith, added: “I haven’t laughed that much in ages! The space hopper races were hilarious, and the music brought back so many memories. It’s been a real hoedown!”