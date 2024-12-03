Bishopton vets score a hat-trick

By Charlotte Castle
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 13:40 BST
Popular local vets Bishopton Veterinary Group have achieved an astonishing academic milestone by having three Farm Vets on their team achieve the prestigious Nuffield Farm Scholarship.

The award supports individuals in the agricultural sector who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and a desire to enhance their skills through international study and research.

Most Popular

Working out of their Ripon practice, local lass Laura Eden is their latest farm-team member to receive the esteemed accolade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura, who is well known in local farming circles, has been sponsored by The British Goat Society and the Milking Goat Association and will be travelling abroad next year, to learn more about how goats are farmed in other countries and how we can better integrate them into British agriculture.

Laura and friendly goat supporting Morrison's Farm 24placeholder image
Laura and friendly goat supporting Morrison's Farm 24

With previous scholars including Bishopton vets Neil Eastham and Miles Middleton, the Bishopton team are thrilled to now have three veterinary colleagues with this impressive academic distinction.

Established in 1943 and remaining proudly independent, Bishopton Vets are well known in the area for community outreach, most recently winning the popular vote for their Wild West themed float at St Wilfrid’s Parade. Their Farm Team look after the health and welfare of livestock all across North Yorkshire.

Related topics:Ripon
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice