Bishopton vets score a hat-trick

Popular local vets Bishopton Veterinary Group have achieved an astonishing academic milestone by having three Farm Vets on their team achieve the prestigious Nuffield Farm Scholarship.

The award supports individuals in the agricultural sector who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and a desire to enhance their skills through international study and research.

Working out of their Ripon practice, local lass Laura Eden is their latest farm-team member to receive the esteemed accolade.

Laura, who is well known in local farming circles, has been sponsored by The British Goat Society and the Milking Goat Association and will be travelling abroad next year, to learn more about how goats are farmed in other countries and how we can better integrate them into British agriculture.

Laura and friendly goat supporting Morrison's Farm 24

With previous scholars including Bishopton vets Neil Eastham and Miles Middleton, the Bishopton team are thrilled to now have three veterinary colleagues with this impressive academic distinction.

Established in 1943 and remaining proudly independent, Bishopton Vets are well known in the area for community outreach, most recently winning the popular vote for their Wild West themed float at St Wilfrid’s Parade. Their Farm Team look after the health and welfare of livestock all across North Yorkshire.