'Beyond Silence' for Deaf Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week marks Deaf Awareness Week in the UK. The theme this year is "Beyond Silence".

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond Silence emphasises breaking barriers, advocating for accessibility, and celebrating the resilience and contributions of deaf individuals in all aspects of life.

It highlights the richness of deaf culture, and the voices of the deaf community that deserve recognition. Promote a united world campaigning for free speech and equality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond Silence encourages greater understanding of the diverse ways in which deaf and hard-of-hearing people communicate, from British Sign Language (BSL) to lip-reading, written communication, and assistive technology. It also sheds light on the social, cultural, and professional barriers that many deaf individuals face, advocating for improved accessibility, inclusivity, and equal opportunities.

Charlwood Hearing Care in Scarborough.

This year’s campaign calls on communities, organisations and individuals to go beyond just acknowledging deafness and actively work towards meaningful change.

By promoting BSL learning, improving workplace accessibility, ensuring equal access to education, and fostering more inclusive public spaces, we can build a society where Deaf people are truly heard, valued, and empowered.

Deaf Awareness Week 2025 is an opportunity for everyone to reflect, learn, and take action—because inclusion goes beyond just breaking the silence; it’s about amplifying voices, stories, and rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of things we can all do to be more deaf aware;

Deaf Awareness Week 2025

When talking to a deaf person, always face them.

Be mindful of background noise.

Don't cover your mouth so the person can lip read.

Speak clearly, slowly and steadily.

Repeat and rephrase if necessary.

Take part in deaf awareness training.

Support deaf organisations.

Learn basic sign language.

Caption videos.

In support of Deaf Awareness Week, Charlwood Hearing Care are offering free hearing checks throughout May. To arrange a free appointment at their centre on Castle Road in Scarborough, or at one of their other clinics in Filey, Hunmanby, York, Harrogate, Knaresborough or Helmsley, call 01723 369505 or email [email protected]