Bebra Comes to Knaresborough 2025

As usual, most people stayed with families in Knaresborough, some meeting for the first time, others reconnecting with friends made many years ago.

Reunions and introductions continued on the first evening at the World’s End pub on Knaresborough’s waterside.

The team from Bebra entering the Bed Race, after an absence of over a decade, were volunteer trainers of search and rescue dogs. They were welcomed and given support by Knaresborough Lions and were able to transport a bed in the coach.

However, decorating it proved a trickier problem but, as ever, friends in Knaresborough came to the rescue. Thanks to Douglas Thompson and Henshaw’s Artmakers who designed and made two M & M characters and Andy Minty and Gordon Schallmo from Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee, the bed was assembled and decorated ready to be judged on June 14 less than 24 hours after it arrived at York Place Car park.

Everyone involved in the visit enjoyed taking part in the parade and watching the Red Dogs team in the race.

The programme for the visitors included an official reception at Knaresborough House hosted by Knaresborough Town Council, who support town twinning with Germany and Ukraine. The Mayor, Councillor Helen Westmancoat, who speaks excellent German, welcomed the guests from Germany, including Dr Stefanie Koch, leader of Bebra’s Town Council and Ernst-Olaf Mende, the new Chair of the Partnerschaftsverein in Bebra.

The retiring Chair, Frau Nortrud Hoffmeister, who had been at the helm for 38 years also spoke of her fond memories of planning and organising visits to and from Knaresborough with her late husband, Hans-Jürgen Hoffmeister and of taking part in, and indeed, winning the Bed Race, in years gone by. Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee presented her with a framed picture of the famous viaduct over the River Nidd in recognition of her many years of hard work supporting friendship between the two towns.

The annual award for services to twinning was presented by Ernst-Olaf Mende and his deputy chairperson, Frau Sonja Berk to Brian and Alison Sykes in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm, since joining Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee in 2024, as joint secretaries.

The evening closed with music from Paul Mirfin, which was much appreciated by both groups. Paul’s final song, ‘This Train is Bound for Glory’ (with adapted lyrics) was very apt as both Knaresborough and Bebra share a rich railway history.

Other events included the Sunday service at St. John’s Parish Church in Knaresborough during which Rev’d Garry Hinchcliffe presented the attenders with tea towels depicting the Church.

After the service, tea and coffee were served by members of the congregation on the terrace opposite the church, overlooking the viaduct and river gorge.

On Sunday afternoon, guests and hosts were given a guided tour of Mother Shipton’s Estate by Beverley Fillippi dressed as Mother Shipton.

On the last evening, a farewell supper was held at Knaresborough Football Club. Rainer Gleim from Bebra’s Football Club was able to make plans with Paul Howard, Chair of Knaresborough Football Club, for junior players to go to Bebra.

Discussions were also held regarding a visit by the Knaresborough Silver Band to Bebra next Summer.

Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee thanks everyone involved in making this visit a success. We are looking forward to our visit to Bebra for their Oktoberfest and the chance to keep these friendships alive and well and build on our plans for young people.

If you would like to become involved with Town Twinning, please email us at [email protected] and/or follow us on Facebook (“Knaresborough Bebra Town Twinning”).

Brian and Alison Sykes (centre), this year's recipients of the Award for Services to Town Twinning, with Sonja Berk and Ernst-Olaf Mende of Bebra's Town Twinning Association

Honorary President of Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee, Mrs Mavis Clemmitt (left) presents the retiring Chair of Bebra's Town Twinning Association, Frau Nortrud Hoffmeister (right) with a framed photograph of Knaresborough Viaduct