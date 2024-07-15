Awards add up for North Yorkshire numeracy programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiply North Yorkshire & York and Better Connect were awarded two awards at the inaugural Quality Professional Awards in Leeds.The consortium, has helped over 10,000 people improve their numeracy skills in York and North Yorkshire in the last 18 months.

Multiply is a free UK wide programme, funded by the UK government, which helps people without a formal maths qualification improve their everyday numeracy skills and in turn lift their quality of life and employability skills.

The Multiply North Yorkshire consortium won both the Quality Collaboration of the Year, and the Outstanding Quality Assurance and Improvement Practice at the ceremony at The Hilton Hotel in central Leeds.

Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, commented “This is fantastic news. Huge congratulations to the Multiply team for winning not one, but two awards! This is a massive achievement.”

“Numeracy is a vital skill that has so many practical applications in everyday life and by boosting numeracy skills you improve lives. The Multiply scheme has enhanced the lives of so many learners in North Yorkshire and York. Well done to everyone involved in the success of the scheme.”

Lois Calvert, Multiply Development Manager for North Yorkshire County Council and City of York said. “I am delighted for the teams to have been awarded two awards. It is an honour to work with such creative and innovative people with quality at the heart of everything that they do.”

Natasha Babar-Evans, Chief Executive Officer Better Connect Limited commented “These awards are really special for us as it recognises the value of collaboration and partnership working in helping our economy and communities to thrive. We are delighted that the teams have been recognised and we are grateful to our VCSE delivery partners who provide such invaluable support through this programme.”

The ethos of the teams behind Multiply North Yorkshire is to show people that they use maths in everyday situations without really noticing it. To demonstrate this the team and local delivery partners across the region run a range of topics such as budgeting, cooking, crafting, photography, basic skills and much more. The aim of this programme is to help people improve in their numeracy, but it does so much more than that.

Quality Professional Awards Judges’ Comments in the programme were “This collaboration uses innovative and creative methods to bring maths to life in a relatable way. It has impacted a huge number of individuals who have used the learning and individual support provided to improve their personal and professional circumstances.”

For more details of the Multiply North Yorkshire programme visit https://multiplynyorks.com/