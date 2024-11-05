Anchor’s Wetherby Manor: the bravest care home in the country?

As Remembrance Day approaches, an Anchor care home’s incredible veterans are coming together to tell their stories about their time in the Armed Forces.

At Anchor, remembrance goes beyond simply honouring those who served. It celebrates the lives of its extraordinary veteran residents, each with unique experiences that exemplify bravery and resilience, and gives them a space to keep their memories alive. For many of the residents, military service and war experiences are a profound, personal, and incredibly impactful part of their lives.

Anchor’s Wetherby Manor near Leeds is home to seven of the many veterans that live in Anchor care homes. Resident Ivy May Farrell (age 99) volunteered for the army at the outbreak of World War II (WWII). Ivy May trained to drive various military vehicles, including a seven-ton Albion and a three-ton Fordson. She stood out as one of just 30 women among 600 men. While she was not allowed to keep her uniform after leaving, Ivy May shared her story with the Royal British Legion, who helped replace her lost beret – a gesture that brought her great joy, and she treasures it to this day.

Residents Rita and Arnold Bradbury (age 100 and 101) are Wetherby Manor’s most decorated couple. They both served in the Royal Navy during WWII, with Rita being posted to Grimsby and Windsor while Arnold was stationed in India. They married in 1948 and have lived at Wetherby Manor together since 2015.

Another of the home’s inspirational residents is Steven Schofield. Now aged 89 he was 18 when he joined the army. He was sent to HMS Mercury in Petersfield, where he was trained to send secret messages using a KL-7, a device developed from the Enigma machine. His career took him across the globe, and one of his funniest memories took place during the Queen’s Parade in Fiji, when the Chief Petty Officer accidentally stepped backwards into the sea while giving commands. The following day, the Fiji Times humorously reported on the incident, stating, “In the true tradition of the Royal Navy, the officer came to the surface still at attention.”

Caroline Byron, Location Manager at Anchor’s Wetherby Manor says: “With an ageing population, it is more important than ever to honour the contributions of our residents and ensure their voices continue to be celebrated within our care homes and beyond. We are proud to be launching a monthly Veterans Afternoon starting in November, bringing together veterans across Wetherby to share their experiences together.”

In recognition of its commitment to the Armed Forces community, Anchor has achieved Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status for 20 of its homes across the country. This significant milestone underscores its dedication to ensuring veterans receive the recognition and support they deserve. The VFF accreditation requires care homes to implement essential support measures, such as incorporating Armed Forces status into care plans and addressing social isolation. Anchor’s residents are connected with local support services, including the Royal British Legion and other veteran charities, to enhance their emotional and social well-being.

Rob Martin, Managing Director, Care Services at Anchor previously served with 40 Regiment in the Royal Artillery for almost seven years, where he developed many of the skills that he continues to apply today in his role. On Remembrance Day, he says: “For me, it will always be a be a significant time to remember people I have known in service, as well as the many, many people who gave their lives. Remembrance Day is a powerful day to honour their sacrifice, and remind us of the importance of peace, understanding, and humanity.

Arnold and Rita Bradbury (Age 101 and 100)

“Remembrance Day remains incredibly important for our residents and colleagues in Anchor housing locations and care homes. They reflect on the national importance of remembrance, which resonates deeply with everyone involved. Residents are encouraged to share their own stories and take pride in their service. The Veteran Friendly Framework accreditation is one way we highlight veterans in care homes, providing year-round recognition and support. As we reflect on the sacrifices of our Armed Forces this Remembrance Day, together let us honour the stories of our veterans and acknowledge the legacy of service they carry.”

This Remembrance Day join us in paying tribute to those who have served our country and reminiscing with our valued veterans.