Anchor care homes across Yorkshire raise money for dementia charity

Anchor care homes across Yorkshire held simultaneous coffee mornings to help raise money for a dementia charity.

The Manor House Harrogate, The Manor House Knaresborough, The Mill House Skipton, Borrage House (Ripon), Gill’s Top (Grassington), and Townend Close (Keighley) all took part in the fundraising efforts on Wednesday 19 March in aid of Dementia Forward, which supports people living with dementia and their families across North Yorkshire.

The Anchor care homes invited members of the community to join their respective coffee mornings, with residents welcoming the opportunity to meet new people.

Jean Clarkson, 82, who is a resident at The Manor House Knaresborough, said: “It’s such a small world. Today at the coffee morning raising money for Dementia Forward, I bumped into someone I’ve known for years but hadn’t seen in so long.

Anchor colleagues and residents from The Manor House Harrogate presented Dementia Forward with a cheque of £787.10

“Over a cup of tea and cupcake, we shared memories and caught up like no time had passed. Staying here has brought me so many wonderful connections, both old and new. Moments like these are so special — I don’t think people realise how meaningful they really are.”

Anchor Community Partnership Manager Caryn Ferguson said: “Fundraising for local charities and organisations like Dementia Forward is very important to us. After all, we all have the same aim; to look after the people in our communities who need us most.

“Welcoming the wider community into Anchor care homes to be part of our events and celebrations is very important to the residents as it enhances the importance they still have as members of the towns and villages they live in.”

A spokesperson for Dementia Forward said: “A huge thank you to Anchor for hosting six wonderful coffee mornings across their homes in North Yorkshire. Fundraising efforts like these are invaluable in helping us continue to provide essential services for people living with dementia and their loved ones.

“Local support makes a real difference, allowing us to provide advice, guidance and support when it's needed most. We are so grateful to Anchor for hosting, and everyone who contributed to these fantastic coffee mornings.”

Anchor care homes are committed to providing person-centred care to meet individual needs and strive to ensure the right type of care is provided for the right person, in the right location.