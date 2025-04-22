An Eggcellent Easter afternoon at the Empress
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All Together Now Choir members from Harrogate, Skipton, Baildon and Bingley were delighted to perform at the Easter Garden Party, outside the Empress on the Stray, Harrogate.
Led by Chris Kemp, and ably assisted by deputy conductor Hayley, the choir performed a host of fun and favourite songs, including 'Moonlight Shadow', 'Listen to the Music', and Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High'. A popular encore was 'Let Your Love Flow
This occasion was the choir's first outdoor event of the year, and luckily the sun shone.
Comments from choir members, audience, and the Empress, included:
'What a fantastic day!'
'The staff and customers were fabulous and friendly people!'
'a lovely way to spend Easter Saturday!'
And lastly...the choir were 'superb as always'.
The All Together Now Choir