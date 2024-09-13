Alison set to share the secret to her slimming success

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing over 3 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison joined her local Slimming World group in Copmanthorpe, York and has been confident at her Target weight now for more than 4 years.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Alison as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on 25th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing my own weight and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Alison before and after

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. They say it takes a village to raise a child, I feel it takes a village to lose weight! Without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group I would never have managed to make it to my Target weight and I certainly would never have been able to then maintain it.. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

Alison’s Slimming World group will be held at Copmanthorpe Methodist Church each Wednesday at 7pm from the 25th September. For more information or to join Alison’s group either pop along on the 25th of September or call her on 07783740894.