Acclaimed pianist performs at Harrogate care home’s dementia event

A care home in Harrogate hosted a dementia awareness event that included a VIP appearance.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care UK’s Harcourt Gardens, on Harcourt Road, opened its doors to the community for an afternoon filled with expert advice and live music from Channel 4’s The Piano finalist Duncan Goodwin.

The event was part of the residential care provider’s ongoing commitment to helping people better understand dementia and learn how to support loved ones living with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While general awareness of dementia has improved, research from Care UK found that two-thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many people are also unaware of the ways older people with the condition can lead meaningful lives.

A Harrogate care home invites Channel 4’s The Piano finalist Duncan Goodwin to perform at dementia awareness event

Guests were invited to tour the home's dedicated dementia floor and attend informative talks led by Fiona Andrews, Dementia Forward’s Community Education Coordinator, who shared expert guidance on distinguishing between signs of ageing and symptoms of dementia.

Attendees also enjoyed complimentary refreshments prepared by the home’s Head Chef, before gathering to enjoy a moving piano performance by Duncan, a talented pianist who appeared on TV show The Piano last year and is living with dementia himself. His inspiring performance was a highlight of the day, demonstrating the positive impact of music on memory for those with dementia.

In addition to the performances and talks, the home raised money for local charity Dementia Forward’s initiative ‘Don’t Keep Dementia Under Your Hat’, which encourages open conversations about the condition. In honour of this, the home held a hat competition where team members wore their most creative hats to show support, with prizes awarded for the best designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jillian Pollard, Home Manager at Harcourt Gardens, said: “Our event was a huge success! It was wonderful to see the community come together in support of dementia awareness, and we were honoured to welcome Duncan to perform for our guests.

“Events like this not only inform but also uplift everyone involved. Music has many benefits for older people, especially those living with dementia, as songs from the past can bring back a host of positive memories.

“We'd like to say a big thank you to Duncan for his performance, and to everyone who joined us.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Harcourt Gardens incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities. The home has its own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Jillian Shearer on 01423 205 870, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/harcourt-gardens.