Acclaimed pianist Duncan Goodwin opens Harrogate care home's new bar

A Harrogate care home marked the opening of its newly refurbished residents' bar with an evening of live music, bringing residents, families and staff together for a black-tie celebration.

Acclaimed pianist Duncan Goodwin, known for his performances on Channel 4’s The Piano, officially opened the space at Hampden House before delivering a moving performance.

Harrogate-born Duncan, 81, who lives with dementia, has captured hearts nationwide with his talent. His performance was a highlight of the evening, reinforcing the importance of music in bringing people together and enhancing wellbeing.

Laura Newall, Hampden House’s Manager, said: “We want our residents to continue enjoying the experiences that matter most to them - whether that’s live music, social events or simply spending time with family and friends. Having Duncan perform was a truly special moment for everyone.

The new bar, called The Duchy Arms, in tribute to the area that the home is based within, provides a welcoming space for residents to socialise in a setting designed to feel like home. The evening showcased the home and its focus on lifestyle as much as support, ensuring residents maintain independence while receiving high-quality care tailored to their needs.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the lives of those living with dementia, Hampden House opened a specialist memory care suite last summer. Designed to offer both comfort and security, the suite provides tailored support for those with memory-related conditions. Residents benefit from a thoughtfully designed environment that promotes familiarity and independence while ensuring they receive the highest standard of care. The suite also offers day care provision, creating opportunities for those in the wider community to access specialist support.

Following his performance, Duncan Goodwin said: “Fran (Duncan’s wife) and I are so thrilled to have been invited to entertain residents, family members and members of the wider community at the opening of the home’s new bar. We thank the team for giving us the opportunity to play for this occasion in such a beautiful environment and for their generous donation to Dementia Forward.”