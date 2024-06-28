ABSOLUTE COMMERCIAL INTERIORS BRAND ACQUIRED BY TECL

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Absolute Commercial Interiors brand has been acquired by TECL (Thermal Engineering Contracts Limited) to create a multi-disciplinary contracting group.

The commercial interiors design and build specialist have built a reputation of being a leader in the field of commercial interior fit out and this synergy with TECL will take Absolute into a new exciting era.

Founded in 2006 by Phil Brown, Absolute is a Yorkshire-based design and build company with a track record of transforming commercial spaces into creative, agile and empowering environments.

TECL (Thermal Engineering Contracts Limited), was founded in 2009 by Damien McKenna and Mark Humphrey and is a national firestopping, intumescent and fire door installation and maintenance company based in Leeds employing around 100 members of staff.

Tom Hare, Damien McKenna, and Marianne Bloodworth

The strategic acquisition of the Absolute brand is designed to leverage the two businesses mutual client bases and add additional revenue streams.

Retiring outgoing managing director and founder Phil Brown will hand over the reins of Absolute to long-term employees Tom Hare and Marrianne Bloodworth, who will be leading Absolute through the next stage of the business' journey as director of fit-out and director of furniture respectively.

Commenting on the acquisition, Damian McKenna said: “TECL had grown organically over its 16 years and when the opportunity came to acquire the Absolute brand, it seemed like a great way to add an additional revenue stream. When Mark and I met with Tom and Marrianne, we knew immediately that this was a great addition to TECL.

“Tom and Marriane have both been with Absolute for over a decade and their relationships with clients are key to making this venture a real success and, most importantly, we see our newly formed team as capable of being a real disruptive force in the commercial fit-out sector. We want to do things differently and we will add real value to our clients’ businesses and workspaces by being their long-term partners.”

Absolute founder and outgoing MD Phil Brown added: “I feel enormously proud of what Absolute has built, together with our staff, clients, friends and supporters. Over the years, our growth, industry leadership position and the countless awards that we have won show the real impact of our work.

“I have absolute faith that the next phase of the Absolute brands journey will continue to be impactful in supporting our clients and developing great professionals.”