Abbeyfield House really is one of Ripon’s hidden gems. Part of the wider Abbeyfield Society, of which King Charles III is the patron, Abbeyfield has been home to countless residents over the years. Though opened in 1975, the planning behind it dates from 1972 when a group of Riponians had the idea of bringing the Abbeyfield ethos of its founder, Richard Carr-Gomm – ‘A world where everyone thrives in later life within a caring compassionate community’ – to Ripon. A public appeal quickly raised £1653. Following two generous legacies and a loan from Harrogate Borough Council, a former potato warehouse on Church Lane was purchased, and building work began.

The local community was very much involved in the project and, once alterations had been completed, the Ripon Lions, and students from the Ripon and York College, helped with decorating the rooms.

Over the years, Abbeyfield has played a key role in helping older people retain their independence for as long as possible. As well as a small devoted staff of manager, Sharon Mitchell, six part-time cooks and a cleaner, there are unpaid helpers, a handyman and a band of volunteer trustees who deal with behind-the-scenes administration.

Sue Nichols, the current chair of the trustees, summed up Abbeyfield perfectly when she said, ‘Abbeyfield Ripon is not a care home but we are a home and we do care,’ adding that ‘50 years is an amazing achievement and we owe that longevity to the many past trustees and staff members who we are so happy to welcome back to celebrate with us today’. Among those present was Brenda Hanson who, as the then chair, oversaw Abbeyfield’s 40th anniversary, along with former Mayor, John Richmond.

Councillor Julieann Martin-Long echoed Sue’s words, praising both Abbeyfield’s ethos of helping to maintain older people’s independence and the warm and welcoming environment the House strives to nurture. As a banner displayed outside the building announced: ‘Abbeyfield Ripon; 50 Years of Friendship’.

In its anniversary year, Abbeyfield is facing several challenges brought on by post-Grenfell regulations and the need to update the building to make it fit for the next 50 years. Fund-raising will soon begin in earnest, just as it did 50 years ago when Abbeyfield first opened its doors to those who needed it most. Here’s hoping we’ll be covering Abbeyfield’s next anniversary and celebrating more wonderful memories at a House so many people are delighted to call home.

1 . Contributed Abbeyfield chair, Sue Nichols and former Mayor, John Richmond BEM Photo: Submitted Photo Sales