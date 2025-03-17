A young St John Ambulance volunteer is to hike up Scafell Pike in the Lake District on April 5th

Annie and Ian at the top of Whernside

Meet Annie, our fearless 9-year-old Badger, and her dad Ian, the Network Lead for the Yorkshire Dales! On April 5th, they’re taking on the mighty Scafell Pike, and they need YOUR support!

Ian Ward and his wife Rachel have been volunteering for St John Ambulance for over twenty years and Rachel is the Unit Manager for the Harrogate St John Youth Group.

Ian said, ‘My amazing daughter Annie asked me, 'Dad, what about us climbing Scafell Pike as we keep meaning to do it?' So we are going to do it!’

Their recent practice hike was to the top of Whernside where they had a white-out, visibility was reduced to next to zero and the wind picked up considerably. Despite this it did not deter Annie, and she still wants to climb higher to raise money in aid of St John Ambulance.

Annie Ward with her Mum and Dad, Rachel and Ian

This amazing challenge is more than just a hike; it’s a way to raise funds for St John Ambulance, enabling us to continue our life-saving community work. Every donation, big or small, helps ensure that more people have the skills and knowledge to save a life in someone’s hour of need.

Let’s cheer them on and make a difference together!

Donate now at their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/annie-ian-ward-5

Thank you for your support! #StJohnAmbulance #Fundraiser #ScafellPikeChallenge #TogetherWeCanSaveLives