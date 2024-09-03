A Summer Sunday Picnic in Ilkley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 70 members of the All Together Now Choir, from Harrogate, Skipton, Baildon and Bingley, were thrilled to join together to perform on Sunday 1st September, by the beautiful Ilkley Bandstand

Singing a variety of favourite songs which included Take Me Home, Country Roads, Karma Chameleon and Don't Bring Me Down, the choir were delighted to be supporting the Moor Time Summer Show and Picnic!

Moor Time, one of their chosen charities of 2024, is a fabulous children's charity who provide holiday activities and events for children with additional needs.

Jane, choir member and Project Manager of Moor Time, commented that it was; 'so nice to see so many Moor Time families, ATN choir members, and members of the community, enjoying the last days of summer. Relaxing, enjoying the amazing ATN Choir, we raised £332! Thank you so much.'

Hello, Ilkley!

Tanya, Moor Time trustee, added that she was 'touched that so many people from the ATN Choir gave up their Sunday afternoon to sing for Moor Time. The songs were enjoyed by all and the donations flooded in to help with the running of our services, which are a lifeline to our families.'

It was fabulous to know that the bucket collection had done well, and the choir were so proud to make a difference.

As choir members remarked, we all had a 'fantastic afternoon', together with our families and friends, at a 'joyous community event'.

And a word from MD Chris Kemp:

'What a fabulous venue. We're hoping we can go back!'