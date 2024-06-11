A sparkling summer celebration concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the All Together Now Choir, with its branches in Baildon, Harrogate, Bingley and Skipton, their Summer Celebration Concert on Saturday, with the wonderful Bradford Concert Band, was an resounding success!

A packed audience at the beautiful St John's Church, in Great Horton, Bradford, were delighted with numbers from the choir and the band, and applauded every song with enthusiasm and joy. Performers were thrilled to look out from the stage and see such rapt faces, sometimes smiling, and sometimes emotional.

The astounding acoustics worked so well with the choir's choice of songs, which included A Thousand Years, Blinded by Your Grace, Billy Joel's Turn the Lights Back On, and Gary Barlow's Sing, one of their especial favourites.

The Concert Band played a variety of stunning pieces, including a haunting medley from West Side Story.

The ATN Choir ready to perform

Highlights for the choir were performing 4 songs, including Bridge Over Troubled Water, Africa, and Music by John Miles, accompanied by the band!

Choir members' comments included:'a brilliant night' ' so proud to be part of All Together Now' 'great singing, great band, and cake' ' a perfect set list' 'thank you Chris and everyone else for a wonderful evening of music.'

Special thanks go to the choir's wonderful hosts at the church, who always make them feel so welcome. But the choir would like to send their thanks to absolutely everyone involved in this very special evening.