A lifetime of love: Ripon couple celebrate 70 years together

Gordon grew up in St Albans, where he was an avid footballer and even had a trial with Watford FC. He later trained as a printer and served several years in Egypt during his National Service in the Army.

Daphne (née Rowson) also grew up in St Albans. After school, she joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service, serving as a Leading Wren at Lossiemouth in Scotland. Over the years, she held a variety of roles that fit around family life — from secretarial work at an agricultural supplier and the National Film Archive, to a much-enjoyed stint at the local butcher’s shop, which delighted Gordon and their three sons.

Their love story began thanks to Daphne’s brother, Peter, who played football with Gordon. One day, Gordon noticed a photograph of Daphne on the Rowson family sideboard and asked who she was. When Daphne next came home from Scotland, the two met — and the rest, as they say, is history.

They married in 1955, and family life soon followed. Twins Kevin and Gary arrived in 1958, followed by their younger brother Howard in 1964. The family later moved from St Albans to Weston Turville, near Aylesbury, enjoying many happy years filled with work, school, and family life.

Weekends and holidays were often spent walking in the Chilterns, and later exploring the Brecon Beacons, Peak District, North York Moors, and Yorkshire Dales — places that became firm family favourites.

When it came time to retire, it was the Dales that drew them north once more. After exploring many options, they chose Ripon as their home and have loved being part of its warm and welcoming community ever since.

Their love of walking continued for many years, with Gordon planning and leading routes until mobility challenges slowed him down. Both have contributed greatly to the local community: Gordon volunteered as a driver and taught watercolour painting, while Daphne supported playgroups, flower arranging, and community gardening. Together, they have been active in the Ripon in Bloom efforts, helping The Meads achieve multiple Gold Awards.

Their Family and friends send their love and warmest congratulations to Gordon and Daphne on this remarkable milestone — celebrating 70 wonderful years of love, laughter, and shared memories.