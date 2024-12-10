A captivating and community led week for the All Together Now Choir!

Members of the All Together Now Choir from all four corners of the ATN world (Harrogate, Skipton, Baildon and Bingley), have had a whirlwind of a week, singing their hearts out at a total of eight events!

Our week began last Saturday, November 30, at the Bingley Christmas Lights Switch On. where we performed a variety of Christmas favourites, including 'Step Into Christmas' and 'Winter Wonderland ', to a packed enthusiastic audience.

Amazing organiser Michelle Chapman, who is retiring from her role this year, told the choir that 'for so many years, you have been the heart of our event.' Such a heartwarming comment!

Sunday, December 1 found us in Baildon, singing for an exciting total of 3 events, in one afternoon!

Members of the All Together Now Choir ready to sing!

It was 'Baildon at Christmas ' Day, and leading the events was a performance for a most appreciative audience in Baildon Methodist Church, where the life of the ATN Choir first began. MD Chris Kemp was moved that 'so many people told me how good you were, and how much they had enjoyed it.'

Other comments included:

'O Holy Night was absolutely beautiful. '

'We've never heard a better choir.'

At Primrose Court Care Home, Guiseley

A second performance, which included 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' and 'I Believe in Father Christmas', followed in the nearby Bulls Head, where lovely, supportive landlady Juanita Kearns said that 'It's been amazing to see you grow over the years.'

The final Sunday performance took place round the Christmas Tree, before the annual Lights Switch On, and included 'Sleigh Ride' and 'Warm This Winter', firm favourites of the audience!

But our week of visiting fantastic communities had only just begun!

Tuesday, December 3, saw a team of choir members spending a special festive afternoon at the Primrose Court Care Home in Guiseley, singing, and encouraging residents to sing Christmas Carols. A good time was definitely had by all!

Brooklands School, Skipton

Wednesday morning was shared by yet another team of choir members with the wonderful children and staff of Brooklands Special School, Skipton. Pupils were ecstatic to dance and sing along to the liveliest of Christmas songs, particularly Slade's 'Merry Christmas Everybody!' Chris Kemp felt that 'memories were made, to last a lifetime.'

Friday afternoon was the choir's first visit to the Shipley Manor Care Home, singing with residents who loved the opportunity to recall long known Christmas Carols, and favourites such as 'White Christmas.' Lots of smiles, and reminiscing.

And finally, we reached Saturday, December 7, and the Melia Powell Memorial Event at Keighley Shared Church (St Andrews). Again, a first time event for us, and hopefully not the last.

We were thrilled and honoured to be asked to take part, and it was an absolute joy to sing in this beautiful church. Breathtaking acoustics matched the beautiful songs, which included 'Fall On Me', 'Only You,' and 'Somewhere Only We Know.' It was always going to be an emotional event, for both audience and choir members.

At the Bulls Head, Baildon

An absolutely special week, such a privilege to be part of so many different communities, and above all, part of our wonderful choir family.

If you would like to hear some of our Christmas favourites, there are a few tickets remaining!

Our concert at Trinity Church in Harrogate on the evening of Friday, December 20 is, we are proud to say, sold out! But ...there are a few tickets remaining for our performances at the Bingley Arts Centre, at 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, December 21.

Tickets (£10, with all profits going to North and West Yorkshire based charities), can be obtained at: https://www.bingleyartscentre.co.uk/events/__trashed