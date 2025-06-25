105th birthday celebrations for local care home resident
Hetty and her family were incredibly touched by the outpouring of community affection after the home set out to obtain 105 birthday cards. In the end Hetty received 167 cards from not just the local community but from all over the country.
Hetty also received a surprise visit from the Mayor of Boroughbridge, Councillor Pauline Phillips as she visited the home to spend time with the birthday girl and her family.
Born on June 24 1920, Hetty Launchbury has spent much of her life living in Knaresborough, before relocating to Boroughbridge Manor Care Home three years ago.
Susan Carter, General Manager of Barchester Boroughbridge Manor added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Hetty is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she continues her centenarian journey.