Six by Nico Leeds rolls out the red carpet with latest menu

Six by Nico Leeds, renowned for its creative, ever-rotating tasting menus, is introducing its latest instalment: a Hollywood-inspired dining experience, bringing the magic of the silver screen to life with bold, cinematic flavours.

This time, diners will be transported to the star-studded avenues of Hollywood, where each dish is given a creative, cinematic twist. From glamorous flavours to bold presentations, the Hollywood menu will offer an unforgettable dining experience that feels straight out of a blockbuster.

Running for three weeks from 14th October to 3rd November, this culinary journey will immerse guests in the magic and glitz of Tinseltown, where every bite is worthy of the silver screen.

The menu includes the following:

Transport yourself to the world of Captain Jack Sparrow with The Curse of The Black Pearl dish

Snacks – “Chef”

El Jefe's Cubano's Pork Croquettes, Jalapeno Emulsion & Roast Red Pepper jam

Available for a £9 supplement.

Warm Sourdough Bread with Carbonara Butter

Available for a £5 supplement.

Course One - The Curse of the Black Pearl

Squid & Nduja Arancini with Fennel, Sea Herbs and Lemon Gel

Course Two – Good Morning, Vietnam

Prawn & Pork Banh Bao, Sesame, Sweet & Sour Pumpkin & Nước Chấm

Course Three – Royale with Cheese

24 Hour Ox Cheek, Comte Polenta, Turnip Choucroute & Lovage

Course Four – Bubba Gump Shrimp

Grilled Coalfish, Malaysian Shrimp Curry, Coriander Emulsion and Coconut Chutney

Diners can enjoy additional Popcorn Shrimp with Nori Ranch Dressing with their fourth course for a supplement of £9.

Course Five – What’s Your Favourite Scary Movie?

Chinese Red Pork, Red Pepper, Cauliflower, Beignet and Crackling

Course Six – Take the Gun, Leave the Cannoli

Chocolate Delice, Hazelnut Praline Cannoli, Buttermilk Sorbet & Pedro Jimenez

For an additional £6, diners can devour Cannoli, Whipped Lemon Ricotta, Crystalised Pistachio & Raspberry alongside their dessert course.

For £42 guests will be able to enjoy a taste of La La Land, with a matching wine pairing from £33.

This tasting menu offers a glamorous dive into Hollywood’s golden age, blending the nostalgia of classic American flavours with a modern, creative twist. Inspired by the allure of Tinseltown, it reimagines iconic dishes from the big screen in bold and inventive ways. From the playfulness of Good Morning, Vietnam captured in a prawn and pork bao to the rich indulgence of slow-cooked ox cheek to mirror Pulp Fiction’s ‘Royale with Cheese’, each course takes you on a star-studded culinary adventure. This menu captures the essence of Hollywood—fun, imaginative, and full of flair—while presenting it with contemporary sophistication.

Andrew Temple, Chief Creative Officer, shared his excitement: "We had a lot of fun creating this menu and really letting iconic films guide our creative process. The menu we feel invites guests to savour iconic cinematic dishes with a fresh, modern twist. We carefully selected classic films to inspire each course, and we've put a lot of thought into making sure they’re a true tribute to the greats of the big screen. Our goal is to really showcase creativity and with every plate feed the imagination. "

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept. Plus, customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie alternative, if they wish. Other dietaries and certain allergens can also be catered to upon request, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best possible dining experience.

For bookings of the Hollywood menu, visit the website: https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/hollywood/.