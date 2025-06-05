‘Your support has meant everything’: New deli opens its doors in heart of Knaresborough town centre

A new deli has officially opened its doors in Knaresborough.

Located on Castlegate, in the premises formerly occupied by Scruffs Boutique And Dog Grooming Spa, Market Town Deli adds a vibrant new flavour to the town’s bustling food scene.

The deli opened on Wednesday (June 4) and aims to offer a delicious selection of specialty sandwiches, paninis, salads, and other deli-style treats, made with locally sourced ingredients.

In a post on social media, it said: “While we may still be finding our feet, your support has meant everything.

"The kindness and encouragement from fellow businesses in Knaresborough has been amazing and I can’t thank you enough.”

There have been many messages of support for the opening from members of the public on social media.

Judi Needham-Crane said: “Good luck - I’m sure it’ll get a great addition to the town.”

Daz Clifford added: “Just what the town needs – best of luck and see you soon.”

Market Town Deli is open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am till 3pm.

To find out more about Market Town Deli, visit their Facebook page.