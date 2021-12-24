Yorkshire’s oldest family bakery chain offers Harrogate treats

Yorkshire’s oldest family bakery chain has been enjoying a bumper Christmas with its 2021 festive collection in Harrogate.

First established in 1885, Cooplands is the second largest bakery chain in the UK.

This festive season has seen it serving up sweet treats and eats at its Harrogate branch on Beulah Street, including revamps of some Christmas classics and new, fun-filled fancies for creating a showstopping festive table when family and friends come calling.

Back by popular demand, the range also includes handmade pork pies which have been a Cooplands’ best-seller since its very beginnings in the 19th century including a fresh new recipe with a seasonal twist – seasoned pork pie with a layer of chicken and cranberry sauce, all encased in a traditional pie crust.

Among the range doing well are:

6 Deep Filled Mince Pies: Deep filled with delicious, sweet mincemeat in a crumbly shortcrust pastry.

Christmas Muffins – NEW for 2021: Moist sponge muffin filled with an oozing secret centre of sweet mincemeat & brandy cream.

Sparkling Iced Fruit Cake Bar: A rich fruit cake with cherries, sultanas, festive spices & rum. Topped with a layer of marzipan and finished with a sparkling sugar icing.

Christmas Yule Logs: Soft moist sponge with a chocolately filling, covered in a rich chocolately topping.

Festive Pork Pie NEW for 2021: A Christmas supper or Boxing Day must-have. Seasoned pork pie with a layer of chicken & cranberry sauce all encased in a traditional pie crust.

8 Traditional Christmas Stollen Bites – NEW for 2021: Packed with cherries, juicy sultanas and dusted with icing.

4 Christmas Truffle Logs: Cooplands’ signature chocolatey truffles infused with rum essence.