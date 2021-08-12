Yorkshire Water advertises job vacancies in Harrogate and Tadcaster

The roles Yorkshire Water is looking to fill include heavy lifting operatives. PHOTO: Yorkshire Water.

The shortage of qualified drivers is linked to the growth in online deliveries throughout the pandemic and a backlog of tests that were cancelled during the period.

Yorkshire Water has several positions available in its wastewater operations teams, all of which help to keep Yorkshire’s sewers flowing.

The available roles are based throughout Yorkshire, including Harrogate and Tadcaster, Bradford, Leeds, Keighley and Scarborough.

Gillian Mason, head of organisational development at Yorkshire Water, said: “The increased reliance on online shopping and deliveries throughout the pandemic period has resulted in a shortage of Category C licence holders throughout much of the UK.