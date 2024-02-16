Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No 1 Queen Street, owned by Yorkshire Trading Company, and located in the heart of Ripon’s shopping district, has undergone an entire building renovation.

While Yorkshire Trading opened its doors last week, further renovations to the building have been underway providing better insulation, and ventilation for the three studios working above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Trading Company worked in partnership with traders on the first floor to ensure they had the same high standards as their company store.

Ripon Yorkshire Trading Company delighted to be operating with people who care as company confirm re-opening.

After an “intense programme” to transform the store, the company was delighted to confirm the Ripon branch was back open for business.

Mark Johnson, operations manager for Yorkshire Trading, said: “At the same time there has been work carried out on the three other hard-working businesses Upstage Academy, The Light Room, and Jion Studios - which incorporates the Karate Dojo, and is bringing several new facilities.

“Yorkshire Trading Company is committed to traditional town high street trading and we have invested to improve the offering in Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new, automated entrance and exit facilities are not only convenient to our customers, but also help reduce energy usage and carbon footprint.

“The team has worked hard to redecorate and totally re-merchandise the store during the two weeks that we were closed.

“We are proud of what the team achieved in such a short space of time.”

The popular store is now cleaner and brighter, and continues to provide a wide range of products at affordable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Johnson said: “The other three businesses on the first floor have been working hard to upgrade their spaces.

“We replaced the windows to both properties providing improved insulation during the cold weather and ventilation during the warmer times.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with three such forward thinking and energetic businesses, operated by people that really care and that are putting so much effort into providing goods and services to the town.”

Jion Studios, one of the traders working in partnerships said the company, has been “absolutely amazing” while they “worked their socks off” to get the renovations done quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ady Agray, founder of Jion Studios, said: “When it came up we thought it was a massive challenge, we had to put everything into it.

“We could have done it for a lot less but we wanted to have the WOW factor.

“Yorkshire Trading have also been absolutely amazing, great landlords and they work their socks off.

“The entire building has been renovated, so much investment that it will be completely transformed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need the drive to achieve this kind of renovation, but we wanted to enjoy the process too to produce something people can be proud of.

“Much like Ripon feels right now, we’re all here to support each other's creative independence to the highest standard.