Yorkshire tech firms join forces to bring better connectivity for regional businesses

The launch of NYnet’s wholesale offering will give local businesses access to the firm’s premium full fibre network, which was originally developed as a robust, high calibre, solution for the NHS, blue light and other essential services.

Chantal Wilkinson of NYnet said: “Resellers will have access to the full portfolio of NYnet fibre services which span the whole of North Yorkshire and include the county’s Internet of Things network.”

Previously, NYnet has sold its services direct to the public sector and, more recently, to private sector customers on selected sites and business parks.

Chantal said that new commercial partnerships like the one with Touch Telecom would help meet increased demand for speed and reliability.

She said: “By appointing a small group of key resellers in the region, NYnet’s full fibre connectivity will be available to more customers and we can build trusted partnerships with local firms that offer complementary services, like Touch Telecom’s VoIP telephony.

“Increasingly we are finding that customers like to buy from their managed service providers but that doesn’t always mean they can access a premium fibre product, which is why these collaborations will bring positive benefits to businesses across our region in terms of cost, quality and service.”

Touch Telecom is already a key telecoms provider in the North of England and they are celebrating their 10th Anniversary this year. They have a large portfolio of clients throughout the region including Harrogate Town AFC and Stockeld Park among many others, whilst also working with large national organisations such as British Gas, Centrica, Idexx and William Hill.

Angus Taylor of Touch Telecom said: “We are delighted to be one of the first firms to agree a reseller partnership with NYnet and to give our customers access to the largest locally managed fibre networks in the region.