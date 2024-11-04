1 . Malcolm Healy, 80 (£1.7bn)

He may have celebrated his 80th birthday this summer but there is no sign of this kitchen magnate turning down the heat on what has been an extraordinary career. Healey’s Humberside-based Wren Kitchens last year reported annual sales of £1.1bn – up 16% on the previous 12 months. He only started the group in 2009 and already has 111 showrooms in the UK and the US. There are plans to roll out more stores on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming years | William - stock.adobe.com