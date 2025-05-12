Yorkshire Children’s Charity raises over £300,000 at Commercial Real Estate Awards

The awards event, which sold out in record time this year, celebrates Yorkshire's finest in property excellence.

1,000 of the Yorkshire property sector’s leading professionals gathered at Rudding Park for the annual The Yorkshires. Commercial Real Estate Awards. The event celebrated the region’s standout deals, contractors, and commercial practices, while also raising vital funds to support some of Yorkshire’s most disadvantaged children.

The money raised will support Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s many initiatives to support children living at a disadvantage across Yorkshire, including their Great Yorkshire Build projects.

The Great Yorkshire Build is a one-of-a-kind collaborative initiative between the private, public and third sector. Together with the Yorkshire property sector, Yorkshire Children’s Charity transforms the space and facilities of failing SEND schools in Yorkshire to change the lives of teachers and students for generations to come.

The awards were hosted at the iconic Rudding Park Hotel, in Harrogate

The charity has already completed a £1 million transformation of Brooklands, Community Special School in Skipton and work has begun on a £3 million regeneration of Hilltop SLD (Severe learning disability) school in Rotherham, with another project in the pipeline at Brian Jackson College.

Founder and chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Charlotte Farrington has said: “To have raised £307,929 for this event is fantastic and a testament to the strength and generosity of the property industry. As a charity, the support we receive from the sector is crucial to making our project work possible. With child poverty rates at their highest in twenty years, the need for our work has never been greater.

“Far too many children are slipping through the cracks of our education system. Not only are there significant gaps in provision for children with special educational needs, but there is an alarming acceleration of children from disadvantaged backgrounds falling further behind due to a growing gap in school attendance.

“From our Great Yorkshire Build projects to winter support campaign, our work is driven by a need to equip our teachers with the tools they need to do their jobs. That starts with children who arrive at school warm, dry and ready to learn, in an environment that empowers them to meet their unique potential.”

Aire Park picked up the Yorkshires. Disrupter award at the prestigious event

Yorkshire Children’s Charity would like to give thanks to major sponsor Addleshaw Goddard and co sponsors, JPG, Turner and Townsend, QUOD, RPP, Richard Boothroyd & Associates, Wilton Developments, Potter Space, Walker Morris, Savills, DS Emotion, Caddick, Landsec, HACS, Design Tonic, Barclays Bank, BAM, DLA Architecture, Birkbeck Projects, Morley Glass & Glazing and Yorkshire Post for their involvement in The Yorkshires. Commercial Real Estate Awards 2025.

The winning companies in this year’s awards are as follows:

Best Consultancy Practice - Bradley-Mason LLP

Bradley-Mason LLP Best Contractor - Lodestone Projects

Lodestone Projects Best Investment Deal - The sale of Central Square Leeds to Ashtrom

The sale of Central Square Leeds to Ashtrom Best Office Deal - The Full ‘Turnkey’ Letting at 2 Whitehall Quay to the National Wealth Fund

The Full ‘Turnkey’ Letting at 2 Whitehall Quay to the National Wealth Fund Best Shed Deal - The sale to Schneider Electric at Scarborough Business Park

The sale to Schneider Electric at Scarborough Business Park ESG Excellence - Baytree Leeds

Baytree Leeds Yorkshires. Lifetime Achievement - Tim Waring

Tim Waring Yorkshires. Disrupter - Aire Park

Aire Park Yorkshires. Disrupter - The sale at Skelton Grange to Microsoft

The sale at Skelton Grange to Microsoft Yorkshires. Rising Star - Thibault Verger

Additional donations and support for Yorkshire Children’s Charity and the Great Yorkshire Build can be found here.