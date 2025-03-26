Yorkshire business signs first-of-its-kind contract with Aldi

Yorkshire family business Warrendale Wagyu has signed a new long-term contract with the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, Aldi. As part of the agreement, Aldi will become the biggest seller of British wagyu steaks in the UK, making the popular product available in stores nationwide at an affordable price.

The supermarket expects to sell 2.5 million British wagyu steaks a year once the roll out is complete later this year.

The new contract is worth around £320m over the next five years and ensures greater financial security for Warrendale Wagyu and the 800 British farmers within its supply chain.

Warrendale Wagyu is a Yorkshire-based, family-owned business, that has been supplying to Aldi since 2020. All its meat uses Fullblood Wagyu genetics crossed with dairy breeds in a grass-based production system. This approach not only creates great-tasting genuine wagyu products but also gives a value to calves born in the dairy supply chain, an issue the food industry has been tackling for several years.

Jim Bloom, Founder of Warrendale Wagyu, said: “We’ve worked with farmers across the UK to produce top-quality British wagyu steaks, but this is a huge milestone as we gear up to supply Aldi stores nationwide.

“We’re grateful for the long-term relationship we have with Aldi and its continued belief and investment in our business and the British farming industry as a whole.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, added: “Our award-winning British wagyu steaks are incredibly popular with shoppers and it’s exciting that we’ll soon be able to offer these products in all our stores across the country.

“This contract is just one of the long-term partnerships we’ve invested in as part of our unwavering commitment to British farming and providing our customers with exceptional quality British products.”

Aldi now boasts the most successful range of British wagyu products offered by any supermarket in the UK, including its multiple award-winning Wagyu Wing Rib, Wagyu Tomahawk and Wagyu Beef Burgers.

Warrendale Wagyu was recognised in 2024 with a King’s Award for innovation for its approach to working with British dairy and beef farmers.