Yorkshire-based digital agency launches branding and website for Red Kite Connect

Show + Tell, a Yorkshire-based branding and digital agency, has launched a new brand identity and website for Red Kite Connect, an innovative professional development initiative led by Red Kite Education.

Red Kite Education is the team driving teacher training and professional development for Red Kite Learning Trust, collaborating with over 300 schools across North and West Yorkshire. The launch of Red Kite Connect marks an exciting new chapter in Red Kite’s work to empower teachers and leaders through collaboration, knowledge-sharing and tailored support.

When Red Kite Education approached Show + Tell, the goal was to create a distinct, modern identity for Red Kite Connect that remains visually aligned with the established Red Kite Learning Trust brand. Throughout the branding exploration process it became clear that the new sub-brand identity had to have a modern look and feel, something which stands out in the education sector, but also have clear visual cues that it is part of the recognisable and established wider Red Kite Learning Trust brand. The Show + Tell creative team were able to achieve this through the introduction of a vibrant colour palette, supported by more tonally calming accent colours, yet retaining the distinguishable red kite icon within the logo.

Functionality, useability and a seamless website navigation were crucial elements for success of the overall project and new website. The course book engine integrates with Eventbrite enabling people to book a course on the website without having to leave.

Show + Tell, Red Kite Connect

Emma Johnson, Marketing Manager at Red Kite Education, said:

“The new brand identity Show + Tell has created really stands out in the marketplace and conveys exactly the values we want to within the industry; we are taking modern streamlined approach, but backed by the knowledge, expertise and resources of the recognisable Red Kite Trust brand.

The ease of usability and design of the website has enabled us to showcase our service offering and available courses in a really engaging way and the whole team is excited to see the results this new website will deliver.”

The success of the collaboration ultimately comes down to the excellent relationship that has been formed between the Show + Tell and Red Kite Connect teams, bringing together the two sides of extensive experience; Show + Tell drawing on their creative skillset and vast educational sector experience with brands such as Warwick University, Cambridge University and CATS Global Schools, combined with the industry knowledge and leadership within the Red Kite Connect team.

“I want to thank the Red Kite team for trusting us with this ambitious project. Our creative team really enjoyed being able to challenge the client in terms of their brand and tech. We’re proud of the new direction and are confident it’ll play a big part in supporting Red Kite Connect to build partnerships and broaden their impact.”

In terms of technology, the organisation has a range of websites on WordPress but they listened to our recommendation for a more modern and high-performance tech stack. The site uses headless React front-end and Payload CMS with an Eventbrite integration.

The result is just the beginning for the Red Kite Connect and everyone at Show + Tell is looking forward to seeing the growth it will contribute to achieving over the coming years” comments Charlie Hartley, Brand & Digital Strategist at Show + Tell.