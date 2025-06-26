Yorkshire Air Ambulance gets go-ahead for new state-of-the-art northern base near Ripon

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has got approval to build a new northern base.

The facility will be opened on the outskirts of Skipton-on-Swale, near Thirsk, around three-and-a-half miles from the charity’s current base at RAF Topcliffe.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has agreed to buy the land for the base and planning permission has now been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The charity has been a tenant at the RAF base for more than a decade.

But it has spent several years searching for a permanent home in North Yorkshire due to uncertainty surrounding the future of the military facility.

Mike Harrop, chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted with this news and look forward to starting the build process in due course.

“This has already been a long journey for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and, after searching for a number of years, to now secure the right site for our new northern airbase is very exciting.”

He added: “We are delighted that the outskirts of Skipton-on-Swale will be our permanent home for years to come and allow us to maintain continuity and stability for our critical care service.

“This new airbase represents a signi­ficant investment for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and one that is entirely aimed at improving the service we deliver to the communities we serve.

“It will strengthen our service, enhance patient care and provide a modern facility designed speci­fically for the needs of our aviation and medical crew.”

Mr Harrop said the new base was only possible thanks to the generosity of the charity’s supporters and funders.

The cost of the development is expected to be covered by savings and investments, grant funding, philanthropic support and private donations.

The new purpose-built base will include a clinical planning room, advanced training and simulation suite, crew accommodation, well-being zones and meeting spaces.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance also has an operational base at Nostell, near Wakefield.

The organisation operates a fleet of Airbus H145 D3 helicopters, serving a population of five million people.