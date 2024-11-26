Yorkshire Air Ambulance announces plans for new northern base near Ripon

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has announced the first steps towards developing a new Northern Air Support Unit, marking a significant milestone in the charity’s mission to provide critical care to the people of Yorkshire.

Following years of searching for a suitable site, Yorkshire Air Ambulance has agreed to purchase land on the outskirts of Skipton-on-Swale, just three-and-a-half miles from its current operations at RAF Topcliffe and eight miles from Ripon.

The new base will be purpose-built to reflect the exceptional facilities already established at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Nostell Air Support Unit near Wakefield.

The proposed development will create a dedicated, long-term base for the northern region, providing stability for the charity’s lifesaving operations and ensuring it is equipped to respond to emergencies efficiently.

For over a decade, Yorkshire Air Ambulance has operated as a tenant at RAF Topcliffe, benefiting from the invaluable support of the Royal Air Force, the British Army’s 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, and the local community.

While this relationship has been pivotal in enabling Yorkshire Air Ambulance to deliver its critical service, the charity’s vision for a purpose-built base reflects its commitment to advancing its capabilities and ensuring its crews can operate at the highest level in the years ahead.

Mike Harrop, Chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to take this important step in securing the future of our lifesaving service.

"The development of a permanent Northern Air Support Unit will provide us with a stable, purpose-built base to conduct our missions and highlights the progress we’ve made as a charity over the years.

"While this project is still in its early stages, it represents our commitment to providing the very best resources for our crews and patients across Yorkshire.

"The opportunity to design, build, and own this air support unit will enable the charity to focus on delivering value for money and exceptional critical care to the people of Yorkshire, while maintaining our central presence in North Yorkshire – minimising response times and ensuring we can be there for those who need us most.”

The Skipton on Swale site is a strategic location for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, enabling its critical care team to continue providing rapid response to patients across Yorkshire.

Whether attending cardiac arrests, road traffic collisions, sporting injuries, or equestrian accidents, the charity’s ability to reach any part of the region within 20 minutes remains vital to saving lives.

With the planning application submission imminent, Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been engaging locally with Skipton on Swale Parish Council, North Yorkshire County Council, and other local stakeholders.

While the project remains in its infancy, Yorkshire Air Ambulance is committed to keeping the public informed of its progress.

Mike Harrop added: “This project marks an exciting new chapter for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which would not be possible without the generous fundraising and ongoing support from our loyal supporters and the wider community, whose contributions are vital to sustaining our lifesaving work.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance operates a fleet of advanced Airbus H145 helicopters, serving a population of five million people across four million acres.

The charity relies entirely on the generosity of its supporters, with every mission funded by public donations.