Wrapped appoints fintech specialist

The Wrapped Brand Agency has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as Chief Commercial Officer. Mark, a seasoned tech and fintech expert, brings over two decades of industry experience to the York-based creative and digital marketing firm. His arrival coincides with the company's recent management buyout and strategic restructuring.

Mark brings over 24 years of experience in the insurance industry, with the past 12 years specialising in technology, fintech, financial institutions, and MedTech. He joins the board following the company’s successful management buyout and strategic restructuring earlier this year.

Wrapped CEO, Becky Matheson, said: “Mark’s extensive experience and proven track record in the technology and fintech sectors will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our offering.

“His appointment further strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible service.”

Mark has a strong reputation for sales, business development, and marketing in the financial industry. In his new role, he’ll be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities, including client relationship development, strategic partnerships, and business growth.

“I’m excited to join Wrapped at such a pivotal time,” said Mark. “I’m confident that my experience will help us further develop our expertise in the fintech space. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and success for all our clients.”