World famous brand linked to Coco Chanel is to partner with leading Harrogate shop renowned for the finer things in life

First established in 1895, Woods Fine Linens is to feature many of The House of Pratesi’s finest collections.

The international Italian brand has been renowned for its exquisitely handcrafted luxury sheets and bedding collections since 1906.

Regarded as the epitome of luxury linen, its most ardent – and arguably most celebrated – client was Coco Chanel.

A long and distinguished pedigree - Woods Fine Linens is located on Prince Albert Row in Harrogate. (PIcture Woods)

Other clients have included Elizabeth Taylor, Yves Saint Laurent and Ernest Hemingway.

Announcing the partnership with Woods, Michelle Klein, Global CEO of Pratesi, said: “We are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Woods Fine Linens.

"It’s a very special and strategic partnership between our brands which we are excited to continue as we look to grow our network of selected partners around the globe”.

Cherished around the world for the timelessly beautiful designs, impeccably soft hand, and ideal sleep experience distinguishing our hand-crafted collections, Pratesi

Pratesi is launching at Woods Fine Linens in Harrogate - An example of hand-cut ‘Marrakesh’ design. (Picture Woods)

Located on Prince Albert Row in Harrogate, William Woods CEO at Woods Fine Linens and William Woods Interior Design, said: “Woods has the distinguished privilege of being one of the first exclusive retailers selected by Pratesi.

"Their decision stands as a testament to the reputation we've built over 128 years at Woods Fine Linens, a unique family business recognised by Pratesi as one of the finest global linen stores.

"We take immense pride in our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional products, informed knowledge, and unparalleled customer service."

Lovingly created and delivered in their instantly recognizable orange packaging made of Forest Stewardship Counsil (FSC) certified 100% recyclable paper, Pratesi inspires joie de vivre from the moment of receiving and is a delight to have and to hold.

The Woods' family name has been synonymous with the finest linen and luxury cotton in Harrogate since 1733.

It is directed by British Institute of Interior Design member and respected interior designer William Woods, grandson of the founder.