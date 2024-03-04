World famous Belgian chocolatier opens new store in Harrogate's most prestigious shopping street
The new arrival at 5 James Street in Harrogate at what was women’s footwear business Carl Scarpa involves one of the most prestigious names in luxury chocolates.
First established in Brussels in 1857, Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate boasts stores in 50 countries but, outside of London, few in the UK itself.
The launch of its Harrogate branch at the weekend, which appeared to receive a warm reception from shoppers, is likely to offer competition to Hotel Chocolat which opened along the road at 36 James Street in 2021.
Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate opened its first store in Brussels’ Galerie de la Reine in 1912, the year it famously founded Belgian praline.
The shop sells chocolates and gifts ranging from £3 to more than £100.
Its launch is another boost for the retail sector in Harrogate town centre.