World famous Belgian chocolatier opens new store in Harrogate's most prestigious shopping street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new arrival at 5 James Street in Harrogate at what was women’s footwear business Carl Scarpa involves one of the most prestigious names in luxury chocolates.

First established in Brussels in 1857, Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate boasts stores in 50 countries but, outside of London, few in the UK itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of its Harrogate branch at the weekend, which appeared to receive a warm reception from shoppers, is likely to offer competition to Hotel Chocolat which opened along the road at 36 James Street in 2021.

Now open in Harrogate - First established in Brussels in 1857, Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate boasts stores in 50 countries but, outside of London, few in the UK itself. (Picture contributed)

Neuhaus Belgian Chocolate opened its first store in Brussels’ Galerie de la Reine in 1912, the year it famously founded Belgian praline.

The shop sells chocolates and gifts ranging from £3 to more than £100.