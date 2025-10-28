WorkWell sets new standard for employee wellbeing with new wellness area at Copthall Bridge

Yorkshire-based office provider, WorkWell, has unveiled a brand-new wellness area in its Copthall Bridge office, reinforcing the company’s commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive.

The wellness space has been designed to support both physical and mental well-being, featuring a fully equipped fitness room complete with a treadmill, a dedicated area for beauty and wellness treatments, and a tranquil break-off space for relaxation and recharging during the workday.

The new wellness area forms part of WorkWell’s landmark £10.5 million redevelopment of Copthall Bridge, a 38,000 square foot Grade A workspace in Harrogate. The once long-vacant site, which had been empty for more than six years, has been completely reimagined to meet the needs of modern businesses, with a focus on productivity, hybrid working, and employee wellbeing.

The office blends open-plan working areas with quiet zones, meeting rooms, soundproofed booths, breakout spaces, and communal areas, creating a versatile and engaging environment for teams of all sizes.

The new wellness facilities highlight WorkWell’s commitment to employee wellbeing and productivity

The redevelopment has already reached a significant milestone, with half of the office space let within just a few months of opening. Current tenants include a diverse mix of local and international businesses, such as Harrogate-based mobile communications firm Mobile Tornado, Danish publishing tech company Chronos Hub, and wealth management group S&W. The strong early take-up demonstrates confidence in Harrogate’s commercial market and highlights demand for flexible, high-quality office space.

Oliver Corrigan, Managing Director at WorkWell, commented: “Creating a space that prioritises wellbeing has been at the heart of our office design. We want employees to feel supported, inspired, and able to take care of themselves throughout the workday. The new wellness area reflects our commitment to making Copthall Bridge a place people enjoy coming to every day, and we’re delighted by the strong interest from businesses in Harrogate.”

Situated within easy walking distance of Harrogate’s rail and bus stations, Copthall Bridge is part of WorkWell’s expanding regional portfolio, which also includes two offices in Leeds. The company plans to open ten additional sites across the North over the next decade, reflecting its view that well-designed workspaces are a catalyst for regional economic growth.