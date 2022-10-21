Work to improve Knaresborough railway station is set to be completed early

There's a boost for Knaresborough train station says Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Work to repair the canopy at the main entrance to Knaresborough station has been brought forward and will be complete by the end of the year.

The canopy’s supports were suffering from ‘deflection’ which meant a temporary structure was needed to take the weight off and preserve what was already in place.

At the time it was expected that the work would be finished by March 2024.

But Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Jones MP was then contacted by several constituents with concerns about the station’s appearance and the length of time it was going to take to restore.

As a result, former rail minister Mr Jones met with the chief executive of Network Rail, Andrew Haines, to see if work could be accelerated.

Having reviewed the project, Network Rail now plans to have the station back to normal by the end of the year.

“Knaresborough station is an asset to the town with several great small businesses on the platform and a welcoming appearance,” said Mr Jones.

“Alongside this great news about the canopy, Northern Rail have confirmed they are reinstating services removed from the timetable earlier in the year.

“It will be great to have the station looking its best as well as running its full timetable for commuters and visitors.