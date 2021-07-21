Women walk 26 miles to raise £26,000 for local charities

Walkers on the Harrogate Heart & Sole Girls Marathon Walk in aid of Saint Michaels Hospice and Candlelighters Yorkshire.

The Harrogate Heart & Sole Girls Marathon Walk saw the fundraisers trek through Harrogate, Beckwithshaw and Ripley, all in aid of Saint Michael’s Hospice and Candlelighters Yorkshire.

Sponsors included GH Brooks, Harlow Consulting, HYM Joinery, Hatmill, NPS Group, Prestige Valeting, Loadstone, Myrings and Montpellier Jewellers.

A raffle was also drawn after the event, with prizes donated by local businesses. The main prize was an England T-shirt signed by Gareth Southgate, and other prize donors included Rudding Park Hotel, Lucy MacNicoll Florist, Morgan Clare, Spa810, Tiger 57, The Harrogate Hamper and Prologue Café.

Organiser Charlotte Broadwith said: “It has been amazing to see the support we have received from over 40 local businesses with mile sponsorship and raffle prizes.

“With their support we have been able to raise a figure I would never have dreamt possible, a figure that will have an enormous impact on families in and around Harrogate.”

Andy Broadwith, from sponsor GH Brooks, said: “There was no question we would support an event that raises money for both Candlelighters and Saint Michaels Hospice, two incredibly important charities helping local individuals and families in and around Harrogate.