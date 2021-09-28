Women in Farming to meet in person for first time since 2019

Business coach and mentor Andrea Morrison and Annabel Makin-Jones, environmentalist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and fifth-generation farmer, will both speak at the Autumn Gathering of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society's Women in Farming Network at Pavilions of Harrogate on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The event, which is sponsored by Barclays and Savills, will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Tuesday, October 12, between 10am and 2.30pm.

Delegates will hear from Annabel Makin-Jones, an environmentalist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and fifth-generation farmer based at Micklefield near Leeds who founded the highly successful strawberry farm Annabel’s Deliciously British, which is one of the best-selling brands in Booths supermarkets and a supplier to online supermarket Ocado.

Transformational business coach and mentor Andrea Morrison, from York, will inspire fresh thinking, freedom of mind and offer useful life-balance tips.

Topical, thought-provoking messages will also come from Sally Shortall, Duke of Northumberland Professor of Rural Economy at the University of Newcastle’s Centre for Rural Economy, and Alice Liddle and Sophie Jenkinson from the Farming team at Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons. A video message of support will also be shared from NFU President Minette Batters.

The gathering will take place in-person for the first time since 2019. Last year’s gathering was streamed live online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Dale, co-ordinator of the Women in Farming Network said: “It is with great pleasure that we look forward to bringing people together again as a network. The opportunity to connect with likeminded people who share the same challenges is invaluable and not to be missed!”

At the Autumn Gathering, All in a Day’s Work, the Network’s photography exhibition, will be showcased to delegates after its successful launch at the Great Yorkshire Show earlier this year.

This stunning collection of 27 atmospheric images is the work of Ampleforth-based documentary photographer Lucy Saggers. Capturing the diverse brilliance of local farming women across the generations – including speaker Annabel Makin-Jones – the exhibition is part-funded by The Prince’s Countryside Fund and NFU with support from YAS.

The Women in Farming Network was created in 2013 following requests from women living and working on farms and related industries. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Network worked with a group of members to extend its supportive community ethos online. A private Yorkshire Women in Farming group on Facebook was created and now has more than 400 members.

John Pinches, regional agricultural manager for Yorkshire & North East England at Barclays UK, said: “Barclays Agriculture are delighted to support the Women in Farming Autumn Gathering. This will be our eighth year of support, having been involved since its inception.

“There will be a number of Barclays Agriculture & Rural Business Managers on hand and Judith Wood, Barclays Agriculture Manager, will be chairing again at what promises to be an excellent event.”