Win dazzling prizes in the Glitter Ball online auction as Harrogate's most glamorous charity night returns

An array of incredible prizes are up for grabs as Martin House Children’s Hospice launches its online Glitter Ball auction.

In 2022 the charity event raised £175,000 - and £50,000 of this was from the online auction.

There are more than 50 amazing prizes on offer in the online auction, which runs until the Glitter Ball event at Rudding Park, Harrogate, on Friday 5 May.

Among the lavish lots are princess cut solitaire diamond ring, two tickets to see Peter Kay at Leeds Arena with overnight stay, to a year’s supply of Yorkshire puddings.

Maddie Bentley, events fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “Some of these lots are real money can’t buy experiences which have been created just for us.

"If you’re a sports fan you’re in for a treat as there are two hospitality tickets for England versus Ireland at Headingley with an overnight stay, a signed Manchester City shirt, and two VIP tickets to Harrogate Town Football Club including pre-match hospitality available.

“You don’t even need to attend the Glitter Ball to bid on these prizes, and there’s such a wide range of things on offer that you won’t be disappointed, just visit www.martinhouse-auction.com and place your bid.”

Other auction prizes include tickets to shows like Frozen the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

And that’s not all! Why not try your chances of winning an indulgent Rudding Park spa stay with luxury lodge, or win a MacBook for your latest hit of tech.

As well as the auction lots, there is an online prize draw to win a three-night stay for up to eight guests at a luxurious holiday cottage at Swinton Estate near Masham with a one-hour falconry experience and a culinary feast.

Martin House provides free care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, supporting the whole family