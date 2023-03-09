Win a £100 Harrogate Gift Card for your mum in Mother's Day competition at Victoria Shopping Centre

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Harrogate BID is staging a ‘Mothering Fun Day’ Wipeout challenge.

Inspired by the popular TV show, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is launching a Wipeout Challenge with Victoria Shopping Centre and Your Harrogate on the piazza from 10am on Saturday, March 18.

The Harrogate business organisation has dubbed the day before Mother’s Day as “Mothering Fun Day.”

Competitors in the free-to-enter fun contest will take part in a fantastic inflatable activity that might even have Richard Hammond whooping in glee as players are knocked from their podiums.

In order to be in with a chance of winning a prize for their mum, all contestants have to do is beat the course, and correctly answer a number of family-focused questions.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: This Mother’s Day, we want to celebrate all of the mums, grandmothers, guardians and mothering figures in Harrogate by giving everyone the chance of winning some great prizes.

“Our Wipeout Challenge is all about people having fun with the bonus of winning a great prize for their mum.

“And for anyone looking for a Mother’s Day present, a Harrogate Gift Card, which can be redeemed in 100 outlets, including shops, hairdressers, bars and restaurants, is the perfect gift.”

Harrogate Gift Cards can be purchased from www.townandcitygiftcards.com/product/harrogate-gift-card/

