Why this Harrogate IT firm received the UK’s most prestigious business award

The provider of refurbished IT equipment was awarded the UK’s most prestigious business award in recognition of its growth from a local company into a global operation with facilities across the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, France and Germany.

The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mrs Jo Ropner, and the chairman of North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), David Kerfoot, at an event attended by Harrogate’s mayor and deputy mayor, Coun Trevor Chapman and Coun Christine Willoughby, and Wallace Sampson OBE, chief executive at Harrogate Borough Council.

Mick Payne, Techbuyer COO and UK MD, said: “We are so proud and honoured for the recognition for our international team who have continuously worked hard to enter new markets, start new offices and warehouses, and develop global networks over the years.”

He added: “We could not have done it without all our outstanding workforce, constantly going above and beyond to meet the needs of our expanding customer base. We cannot wait for the chance to celebrate properly with our colleagues when Covid restrictions are no longer in place.”

Techbuyer was one of 220 companies nationally in 2020 to be granted a Queen’s Award for Enterprise and may now fly the Queen’s Award flag until 2025.