Why Martin Cockx left the legal industry to promote the rich heritage of Karate in Wetherby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Answering the questions this week is Martin Cockx, instructor at Wetherby Karate Club.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

We teach traditional Shotokan Karate to students aged 7-70 in a supportive, thoughtful environment where everyone can realise their full potential.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Cockx, centre, set up Wetherby Karate Club after moving back to Yorkshire in 2023

It is surprisingly contemplative! Also, while a lot of people think of children when considering Karate classes, 80 per cent of our members are adults.

Some members bring their children, which is great, but we are a club mainly teaching people in their 40s and above. Seventy per cent of our group members are also women, which is very empowering.

What do you do in the business?

I am the head cook and bottlewasher! I run the club, and cover all the marketing and promotion, as well as teaching. I initially set up a karate club in Manchester which my son now runs while I focus on building the Wetherby club.

Martin wants to have a thriving and successful club that changes people’s lives

How did you end up here?

I began my career in law and was a solicitor for over 30 years. I founded a multi-million-pound law firm and then the multibillion pound solicitor’s consortium, InjuryLawyers4U. I then “retired” at 50 and set up Hale Karate Club in Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving back to Yorkshire in 2023 I set up Wetherby Karate Club, which is now my main focus.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

Getting old, which is what too many people do sitting watching daytime television. People are living much longer lives now, and you are never too old to start Karate. We welcome people of all ages.

What motivates you?

Seeing all my students of whatever age progress and “succeed” – whatever “success” means to them. The pride people take in moving up a belt is always evident on their faces, and that is what makes it all so worthwhile to me.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Law – I wish I had appreciated how toxic it can be and how it can stifle creativity. While I enjoyed my career, I saw first-hand how money orientated it can be. For me it was always about the person you were helping.

In Karate, I wish I had appreciated just how important it would become to me after 60. Karate isn’t just a class three times a week, it becomes a big part of your life. Karate also helps people both mentally and physically.

What excites you about business?

Building stuff, like the companies and clubs I have created. Seeing others succeed and helping them along the way. As Milton Friedman stated, there is nothing better than rejoicing in someone else’s joy and success.

What is your pet hate in business?

Negative people. If you don’t like something either get out or do something about it but stop moaning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Work hard and work smart – and don’t be afraid to show some vulnerability if your profession allows!

My background was from a working-class family, to building a billion-pound business. If you want to succeed, believe you will and if you are prepared to put in a lot of hard graft you can do it.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

I can’t think of anyone in the modern business world – which is quite sad. The kind of people I do admire, however, are those succeed despite all the odds being stacked against them.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Law – beating the insurance industry into submission in the Court of Appeal six times and once again in the House of Lords, and then founding InjuryLawyers4U.

In Karate, seeing so many of my students achieve black belt after difficult long personal journeys, and the benefits it has given them.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

I’m not interested in the competition in that way in Karate. All Karate is good, and I wish them all well as long as they are providing the many benefits Karate brings. The fact we are mainly an adult club, however, is different to many others.

I have also trained five people who went on to represent England, which I hope speaks as to the technical quality of the instruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

As a relatively new company, raising awareness about what we do and stand for is paramount. I want as many people as possible to benefit from Karate, and to raise awareness of the health benefits.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Yes, I want to have a thriving and successful club, that changes people’s lives. By success, I do not mean winning trophies, I mean enabling people to live better lives.

I would like to expand the club to more venues, but ultimately keep it local to the area.

Why is it good to do business in Wetherby?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire people hold a special place in my heart as this is where I grew up until the age of 19 and I find them generally warm and straightforward.

One of the very first Karate clubs in the UK was started in Wetherby by Mr Kanazawa in 1965, so it is very special to me to be able to teach here now.

I would be delighted to hear from anyone in the area who has previously trained in Karate. I am also particularly keen to introduce more women to this fascinating art which has such a rich heritage in Wetherby.

Factfile

Name: Martin Cockx.

Age: 63.

Birthplace: Leeds.

Job title: Karate Instructor.

Company name: Wetherby Karate Club.

Company address: Wetherby Town Hall.

Company founded: 2023.

Turnover: N/A.

Number of staff: N/A.