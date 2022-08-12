Why co-founder is leaving well-known Knaresborough gastro pub for pastures new

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder, entrepreneur and head chef of the popular Knaresborough restaurant and bar, The Bear at Carriages in Knaresborough Sam Pullan, has left the business after two years.

Sam Pullan acquired the business, which had been formerly Carriages, out of administration in 2020 with business partner John Dixon. Following £100k of investment and extensive renovations, The Bear at Carriages opened in summer 2020 against the backdrop of multiple lockdowns, breathing new life into the venue in the market town.

The Knaresborough gastropub which boasts a roaring, purpose built solid fuel fire ‘bear pit’, housed outside in the premises’ extensive beer garden, quickly established itself as a destination venue, delivering a completely different style of hospitality designed to compete with the restaurant and bar scenes of nearby Harrogate, York and Leeds.

Earlier this year, Sam was shortlisted as Harrogate Hospitality Chef of the Year. Oganised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association.

“After two years of success in Knaresborough, it’s time for me to seek out new and exciting opportunities elsewhere in the region,” said Sam.

"Whether that’s working with some of the finest chef’s that Yorkshire has to offer or staging my own public chef demos at food festivals to inspire others, The hunt for what the future holds is already on so watch this space!”

John Dixon remains as managing and operations director of the popular Knaresborough pub and restaurant.