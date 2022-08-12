Sam Pullan acquired the business, which had been formerly Carriages, out of administration in 2020 with business partner John Dixon. Following £100k of investment and extensive renovations, The Bear at Carriages opened in summer 2020 against the backdrop of multiple lockdowns, breathing new life into the venue in the market town.
The Knaresborough gastropub which boasts a roaring, purpose built solid fuel fire ‘bear pit’, housed outside in the premises’ extensive beer garden, quickly established itself as a destination venue, delivering a completely different style of hospitality designed to compete with the restaurant and bar scenes of nearby Harrogate, York and Leeds.
Earlier this year, Sam was shortlisted as Harrogate Hospitality Chef of the Year. Oganised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association.
“After two years of success in Knaresborough, it’s time for me to seek out new and exciting opportunities elsewhere in the region,” said Sam.
Most Popular
-
1
High-street banking returns to Knaresborough as new manager is appointed
-
2
Ukrainian refugee sets up import businesses after fleeing invasion
-
3
Why co-founder is leaving well-known Knaresborough gastro pub for pastures new
-
4
German-owned thread firm builds new Ripon base for UK expansion
-
5
Harrogate Neighbours announces move to Boroughbridge to provide long-term sustainable care services
"Whether that’s working with some of the finest chef’s that Yorkshire has to offer or staging my own public chef demos at food festivals to inspire others, The hunt for what the future holds is already on so watch this space!”
John Dixon remains as managing and operations director of the popular Knaresborough pub and restaurant.
Sam will be guest presenting live chef demonstrations at Harrogate Food & Drink Festival which returns to Ripley Castle which will be held on the weekend of September 3-4.