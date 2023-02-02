When Harrogate BID met Harry the end result is exclusive new ‘Netwalking’ tour of town

Called Netwalking, the event has been organised by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) which has teamed up with Harry Satloka from the Harrogate Free Walking Tour.

Taking place on Thursday, February 9 at 5pm, the knowledgable and charismatic Harry will take BID members on a 45-minute walking tour in Harrogate town centre, finishing at The Disappearing Chin on Beulah Street for drinks and nibbles.

As well as seeing this wonderful town in a fresh light, the event will also offer the perfect opportunity for town centre businesses to network and to also to meet the Harrogate BID team in person.

New event - Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman , Bethany Allen, Marketing and Business Executive at Harrogate BID, and Harry Satloka of Harrogate Free Walking Tour.

Participants are advised to dress accordingly for the weather forecast on the day.

To book a place for Netwalking, visit Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/february-bid-club-netwalking-tickets-528182898267