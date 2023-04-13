News you can trust since 1836
What to expect when Harrogate Food & Drink Festival returns to the Stray

This summer’s Harrogate Food & Drink Festival on the Stray has announced the launch of exciting new interactive tasting sessions.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Aimed at providing a unique and immersive experience for festival-goers, the sessions will offer a range of tasting opportunities, from artisanal charcuterie to cheese, whisky, beer, and cocktails.

Taking place on June 24-25, the 2023 line-up includes a variety of independent brands and experts from across Yorkshire and the north.

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said, “We're on a mission to grow the festival experience each year, and these interactive tasting sessions are the perfect way to do that while supporting local independent brands.”

Flashback - Simon Miller of La Casita at a recent Harrogate Food & Drink Festival. (Picture Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media)Flashback - Simon Miller of La Casita at a recent Harrogate Food & Drink Festival. (Picture Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media)
Tickets for the interactive tasting sessions are limited, so early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Stephen Fleming, owner of Leeds-based George & Joseph Cheesemongers, said, “The new interactive sessions will be a fantastic opportunity for us to spread our love of amazing cheese.

"Come along and join the fun so that you can put together an amazing cheeseboard for your family and friends.”

Chloe Potter, co-founder of Leeds-based Libations Rum, said, “The sessions will take customers on a journey through the history of the category accompanied by some of our award-winning rums.”

The event on the Stray will include live music, including local break-through artists.

There will also be free chef demos.

For more information and to book advance tickets, visit the festival website at www.harrogatefoodfestival.com/interactive-tasting-sessions

Harrogate Food & Drink Festival will also appear towards the end of the summer at Ripley Castle on August 26-28.

