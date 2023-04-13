What to expect when Harrogate Food & Drink Festival returns to the Stray

Aimed at providing a unique and immersive experience for festival-goers, the sessions will offer a range of tasting opportunities, from artisanal charcuterie to cheese, whisky, beer, and cocktails.

Taking place on June 24-25, the 2023 line-up includes a variety of independent brands and experts from across Yorkshire and the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said, “We're on a mission to grow the festival experience each year, and these interactive tasting sessions are the perfect way to do that while supporting local independent brands.”

Flashback - Simon Miller of La Casita at a recent Harrogate Food & Drink Festival. (Picture Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media)

Tickets for the interactive tasting sessions are limited, so early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Stephen Fleming, owner of Leeds-based George & Joseph Cheesemongers, said, “The new interactive sessions will be a fantastic opportunity for us to spread our love of amazing cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Come along and join the fun so that you can put together an amazing cheeseboard for your family and friends.”

Chloe Potter, co-founder of Leeds-based Libations Rum, said, “The sessions will take customers on a journey through the history of the category accompanied by some of our award-winning rums.”

The event on the Stray will include live music, including local break-through artists.

There will also be free chef demos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to book advance tickets, visit the festival website at www.harrogatefoodfestival.com/interactive-tasting-sessions