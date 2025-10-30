Wetherspoon secures approval to transform Grade II-listed Wetherby building into new pub
The pub chain sought listed building consent as part of its conversion of the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.
Leeds City Council said revised plans were drawn up for the Grade II-listed building after full planning permission was previously granted in January.
JD Wethersoon was also granted a premises licence for The Angel pub on High Street by councillors in May.
Alterations include the demolition of a conservatory, a rear single-storey extension and changes to the internal layout.
A planning officer’s report said the conversion would not harm the appearance of the listed building.
It said: “The site was most recently used as a restaurant with a bar and function room to the rear.
“Historically it has been known as the Angel and used as a public house.
“The application varies from those previously approved in terms of the position of the kitchen door, the removal of a staircase, and associated configuration of the first floor facilities.”
Wetherspoon’s bought the building in 2022 and is set to employ around 50 people at the new pub.
The report said: “The proposal brings a currently vacant listed building in a historic centre back into active use.”