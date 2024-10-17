Wetherby photographer named regional finalist at prestigious Wedding Industry Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wedding photographer from Wetherby has been announced as a regional finalist at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards 2025.

Hannah Brooke, of Hannah Brooke Photography, has been shortlisted in the Photographer category and is aiming to be recognised as the best in Yorkshire and North East.

The first step on the road to national glory will be a triumph at the Regional Awards at the South Causey Inn in County Durham on November 11.

Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert judging panel will be crowned Regional Winner before progressing to the National Awards in January 2025.

On being shortlisted, Hannah said: “I am delighted to get through to the regional finals.

"I started my business in 2017 with zero knowledge and experience and I never imagined I would end up bring shortlisted for an award.

"Winning this regional award would be a dream come true and it would really show what’s possible when you have an idea and are prepared to do the hard work.”

It’s been a great year for Hannah already with 25 stunning weddings and her first European booking in Portugal next year, so she is hoping to end the year on a high.

Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, said: “Since 2011, The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s regional finalists are clearly at the top of their game.

“Our awards are unique as they are voted for by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success.

"Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things.

"Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

For more information about Hannah Brooke Photography, visit https://hannahbrookephotography.co.uk/